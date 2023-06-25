Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TDW stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $30,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $29,438,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $39,776,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $40,906,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,313,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

