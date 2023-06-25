Tokocrypto Market Cap Hits $130.92 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $130.92 million and $2.63 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,587,136 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto is a cryptocurrency platform that was launched in 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia’s Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency. Their latest project, TKO, is a unique hybrid token that serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform, including participation in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was launched in April 2021 and has attracted both private and enterprise users. Tokocrypto was created in partnership with Binance, which supports the project’s future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

