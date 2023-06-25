Toncoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.86 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $5.03 billion and approximately $10.86 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00004817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,555.08 or 0.99992106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002147 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.42350837 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,870,484.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

