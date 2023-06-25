Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo Trading Down 1.6 %

Travelzoo stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,583,807.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $321,045.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,836,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,583,807.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

