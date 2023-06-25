Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Tripadvisor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after buying an additional 563,983 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,353,000 after buying an additional 1,498,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,004,000 after buying an additional 1,075,446 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,115,888 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $61,882,000 after buying an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $58,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

