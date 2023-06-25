Trumpcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $1.29 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.69 or 0.06230790 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031157 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

