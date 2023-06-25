Trumpcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $1.28 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,885.32 or 0.06211936 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030755 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.