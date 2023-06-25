Trust Co. of Oklahoma Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

