Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $24.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 9.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $24,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $428.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.27. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

