Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 12,624 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.15% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 287,148 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 84,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.79 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

