Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $88,864,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after buying an additional 1,150,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $71,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

