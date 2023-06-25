U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 281.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,310 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JETS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 165,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,771,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

JETS opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

