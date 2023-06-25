Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.2% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $199.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.