Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE UNP opened at $199.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

