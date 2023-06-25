Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 98,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 64,854 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

