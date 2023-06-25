Uniswap Market Capitalization Achieves $3.15 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00017834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and approximately $209.50 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

