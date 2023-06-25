United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $39.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Lacy I. Rice III purchased 10,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

