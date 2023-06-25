United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

United Microelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 72.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Shares of UMC opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

