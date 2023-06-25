United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $169.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.29. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

