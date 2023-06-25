Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Signet Financial Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $159.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

