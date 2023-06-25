Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,727,000 after buying an additional 398,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

