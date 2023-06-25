Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

