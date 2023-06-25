Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 12.8% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $133.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

