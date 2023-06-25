Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

