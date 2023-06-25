Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 405.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.0% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

