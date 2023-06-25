Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 47.4% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.83. The stock has a market cap of $303.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

