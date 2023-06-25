Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

