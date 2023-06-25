Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.61.
VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Veeva Systems stock opened at $200.76 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Michele O'connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
