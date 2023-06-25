Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.61.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $200.76 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.40.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.