Velas (VLX) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Velas has a market cap of $34.80 million and approximately $749,837.13 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,466,849,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,466,849,370 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.