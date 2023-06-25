Verge 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.79 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $27.02 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,191.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00288907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.29 or 0.00630265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00532543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00059433 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003293 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,020,619 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.