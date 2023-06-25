Verge Price Up 12.1% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $27.55 million and $3.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,635.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00288003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.24 or 0.00624238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00525033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00060132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,013,813 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

