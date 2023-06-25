Verge (XVG) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $27.33 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,407.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00286741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00638647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00535631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00059787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,017,944 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.