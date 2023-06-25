Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $224.35 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.31.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

