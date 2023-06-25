Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $6.90 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $80,619.39 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,616.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00288122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.34 or 0.00624962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00525856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00060189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,051,010 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

