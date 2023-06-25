Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $347.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.83. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

