Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Decreased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,530 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $347.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

