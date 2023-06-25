Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 805.86 ($10.31).

VTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 725 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.72) to GBX 871 ($11.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 700 ($8.96) to GBX 740 ($9.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 933 ($11.94) to GBX 880 ($11.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 636 ($8.14) on Friday. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 502 ($6.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.50 ($12.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 767.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 743.84. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 757.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

