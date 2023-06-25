Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.96

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.96 ($0.06). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 4.96 ($0.06), with a volume of 35 shares changing hands.

Volta Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 33.95 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.08.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

