Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.19 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $86.70 million and $2.54 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00010461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019305 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,498.21 or 1.00024098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.17551871 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,384,589.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.