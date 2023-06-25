Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $214.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $214.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.