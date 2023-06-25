Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $57.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.01. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,613. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 216,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,834.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,681,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

