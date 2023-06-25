Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 196,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 128,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

