West Bancorporation Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.74 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

