West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 3,850 ($49.26) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Shares of DEO opened at $169.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

