West Bancorporation Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average is $112.41.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

