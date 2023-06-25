Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.14 ($0.03). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.14 ($0.03), with a volume of 54,728 shares traded.

Westmount Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 25.75 and a quick ratio of 18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.43.

About Westmount Energy

(Get Rating)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.