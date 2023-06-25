WhiteCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $13.82 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and $234,162.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00287951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017555 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000410 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003268 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

