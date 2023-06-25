WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0187 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $235,507.27 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

