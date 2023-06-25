WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 500 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,061,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,794,000 after acquiring an additional 81,577 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after acquiring an additional 365,533 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $76.50 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

