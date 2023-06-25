WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 1,650 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Sprout Social stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,172 shares of company stock worth $2,935,750. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

